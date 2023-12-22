Kuki Groups To Seal Manipur Districts After Government Orders Highway Security, Opening

Kuki group ITLF has alleged threat to disrupt Christmas season

The Manipur government's move to ensure smooth movement on two key highways in the state faces resistance from civil society groups of the Kuki tribes.

Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi in a public notice on Thursday had announced the opening of the two highways "for use by all". For this, more security forces would be posted along the two highways, the state government had said.

The Kuki group Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), however, has decided to seal the entire Churachandpur district, which would block the state government from posting more forces and open the routes, citing concerns over possible disruption during the Christmas season.

"ITLF would like to inform the general public that all the borders within Churachandpur district and Bishnupur will be sealed for security reasons," the ITLF said in a statement today. It said it has got "intelligence inputs about an imminent threat" to disrupt the Christmas season. ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong told NDTV today the statement is genuine.

"From December 23 till January 5, all non-tribals within the district are not allowed to move out of the district and those non-tribal from outside are not permitted to move inside the district," the ITLF said in the statement.

Local reports said another Kuki group in Kangpokpi district, on the opposite side of Churachandpur with Imphal valley in the middle, has called a lockdown of the district.

Violence began in Churachandpur and nearby areas on May 3 following a protest by the hill-majority Kuki tribes against the valley-majority Meiteis' demand for the affirmative action Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. Over 180 have died and hundreds left internally displaced.

The Kuki tribes have alleged the Manipur Police of bias in how the force operated amid the violence. The Manipur government's attempt to send police personnel in the hill districts where the Kuki tribes are settled have also faced strong resistance, especially in the border town Moreh near Myanmar, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi.

Muted Festivals In Manipur

The ITLF's move to stop the government from opening the highways and posting more security forces is likely to add to tensions on the ground just days before Christmas. Manipur has already seen a "dark Diwali" and the gloomiest Ningol Chakouba, which the Meitei community celebrates after Diwali, and is similar to Bhai Dooj except that in Manipur it is the brothers who welcome their sisters from their matrimonial homes for a grand feast.

A senior police officer who is posted in Bishnupur district, between Imphal and Churachandpur, told NDTV today the ITLF statement is outright illegal. "No group can stop people from going or leaving any district unless enforced by the law. We will look into this," the officer said, requesting anonymity.

"There are many common people who want to see normalcy, who have been threatened into silence and prevented by groups from restarting commercial activity during festivals," the senior police officer told NDTV on phone today.

The state government had given orders to ensure safe and smooth movement on the two highways that connect state capital Imphal with Mao, 110 km to the north near the border with Nagaland, and Imphal with Churachandpur to the south, 65 km apart.

Starting Saturday, vehicles would be allowed to travel either way on both the highways from 9 am, the government order said, adding the extra security forces would be led by Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Nishit Kumar Ujjwal and K Kabib.

Mr Ujjwal would oversee the security arrangements on the Imphal-Mao stretch, while Mr Kabib would protect the Imphal-Churachandpur segment, the Chief Secretary said in the order.

The state government has not yet given a statement on the ITLF's threat of shutting down Churachandpur district. Calls to the Manipur Home Department were not answered.