Women's Panel Members Tie Rakhi To KT Rama Rao Who Came To Apologise

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao, under fire for his alleged derogatory remarks about women, today appeared before the Telangana Women's Commission in response to a summon. During his visit, a few members of the commission tied a rakhi to KTR which has now sparked a fresh row.

The state women's commission has issued a notice to its members for tying a rakhi to KTR. Women's Commission chairperson Sharada Nerella in a post said six members were engaged in an "inappropriate act" by tying a rakhi to the BRS leader, adding that "engaging in any such conduct that may raise questions about the neutrality of the Commission is entirely unacceptable".

Ms Nerella directed the Secretary of the Commission to immediately issue notices to the involved members and initiate stringent disciplinary action against them. She said "Such behaviour is not only unbecoming of the Commission members but also compromises the dignity and impartiality that we are bound to maintain."

**Press Note**



**Telangana Women's Commission Condemns Inappropriate Conduct by Commission Members**



Hyderabad, 24th August 2024:



It has come to the attention of the Telangana Women's Commission that six members of the Commission engaged in an inappropriate act by tying a…

KTR expressed regret and apologised again for his comments about women travelling in state-run RTC buses. Providing an explanation for his statement, KTR acknowledged that such statements were inappropriate and should not have been made by someone holding a leadership position of his stature. The Commission accepted his apology and directed him to refrain from making any such remarks in the future.

Telangana Women's Commission, in its commitment to safeguarding the dignity and rights of women, had issued summons to K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) garu on 16/08/2024 in response to derogatory comments made about women travelling in RTC buses. KTR garu appeared before the Commission as…

"I personally appeared before the Telangana State Women's Commission as directed by the Chairman Sharada Nerella. I expressed regret for my remarks made without any intention on women before the Commission," he said.

He also briefed the Commission about the attacks on the women in the last eight months after the Congress government came to power in the state.

KTR's Remarks Spark Row

Addressing his party workers on August 15, KTR spoke about women utilising the state's free bus travel scheme which was introduced shortly after the Congress came to power in the state this year. He said women travelling on these buses could "do break dances" if they wished, adding that the BRS had no objection if women engaged in activities like knitting while on the bus as long as busses were safe.

KTR's comments were viral on social media and kicked off a political storm in Telangana. Women's rights activists, political opponents, and the general public took to various platforms to condemn the remarks.

Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya, known popularly as Seethakka, was among the first to demand an unconditional apology from KTR. "Is this the culture of respect your father taught you?" Seethakka asked.

Mr Rao, however, posted an apology on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that he never intended to offend women and expressed regret if his words had caused any harm.

"I am sorry if our sisters were offended by the comments made in the party meeting yesterday. I never meant to offend my sisters," KTR posted.

The state Women's Commission also took a note of the remarks, announcing their own inquiry.

