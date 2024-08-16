'Offer Unconditional Apology': KTR Says Sorry For Remarks On Women

KTR posted an apology on the social media platform X.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR), speaking exclusively with NDTV, offered an "unconditional apology" for his recent remarks on women which have triggered a political firestorm in Telangana.

During a speech to party workers yesterday, KTR spoke about women utilising the state's free bus travel scheme which was introduced shortly after the Congress came to power in the state this year. He said women travelling on these buses could "do break dances" if they wished, adding that the BRS had no objection if women engaged in activities like knitting while on the bus as long as busses were safe.

KTR's comments were viral on social media, prompting an inquiry by the Telangana State Women's Commission (TSCW).

Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya, known popularly as Seethakka, questioned KTR's respect for women, asking, "Would he use the same language for his sister?" She said that women are stepping out of their homes not just to work but to contribute to their households' financial stability, often while shouldering the burden of domestic responsibilities. These women, she said, deserve dignity and respect, not mockery.

The remarks quickly drew ire, especially after a video clip of his comments went viral on social media. Women's rights activists, political opponents, and the general public took to various platforms to condemn the remarks. In response to the mounting backlash, KTR posted an apology on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that he never intended to offend women and expressed regret if his words had caused any harm.

"I am sorry if our sisters were offended by the comments made in the party meeting yesterday. I never meant to offend my sisters," KTR posted.

The Telangana State Women's Commission (TSCW), led by Chairperson Sharada Nerella, took note of the backlash, announcing their own inquiry. "The comments made by KT Rama Rao, as circulated widely in the media, are derogatory in nature, especially towards women. The Commission has observed that these remarks have led to widespread discontent and hurt within the community," Ms Nerella said.

