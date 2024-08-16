'I Am Sorry': KTR Apologises For Remarks After Woman's Panel Begins Probe

The remarks quickly drew ire, especially after a video clip of his comments went viral.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao's remarks at a gathering in Hyderabad yesterday have prompted an inquiry by the Telangana State Women's Commission (TSCW).

During a speech to party workers, KTR spoke about women utilising the state's free bus travel scheme which was introduced shortly after the Congress came to power in the state this year. He said women travelling on these buses could "do break dances" if they wished, adding that the BRS had no objection if women engaged in activities like knitting while on the bus as long as busses were safe. KTR claimed that people are fighting for seats on these buses which was not the case when his father K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was the chief minister.

The remarks quickly drew ire, especially after a video clip of his comments went viral on social media. Women's rights activists, political opponents, and the general public took to various platforms to condemn the remarks. In response to the mounting backlash, KTR posted an apology on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that he never intended to offend women and expressed regret if his words had caused any harm.

"I sincerely regret if my comments have hurt the sentiments of my sisters," Mr Rao posted.

The Telangana State Women's Commission (TSCW), led by Chairperson Sharada Nerella, swiftly took note of the backlash, announcing their own inquiry. In an official statement, Ms Nerella said the remarks were not only inappropriate but had also caused considerable distress among women across the state.

"The comments made by KT Rama Rao, as circulated widely in the media, are derogatory in nature, especially towards women. The Commission has observed that these remarks have led to widespread discontent and hurt within the community," Nerella stated.

The controversy has also ignited a political storm, with opposition parties seizing the opportunity to criticise KTR and the BRS. Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya, known popularly as Seethakka, was among the first to demand an unconditional apology from KTR.

"Is this the culture of respect your father taught you?" Seethakka asked pointedly. She further accused KTR of having little regard for women, underscoring that the free bus travel scheme was designed to support women's empowerment, not to subject them to ridicule.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Mahesh Kumar Goud also joined the chorus of criticism. He urged the Congress women's wing to organise protests against KTR's comments and suggested that effigies of the BRS leader be burnt in protest.