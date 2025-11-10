Krishnagiri Municipal Chairperson Farida Nawab Loses Confidence Vote

In a political embarrassment for the ruling DMK, Krishnagiri Municipal Chairperson Farida Nawab has been voted out of office after losing a confidence motion backed overwhelmingly by her own party's councilors.

Of the 33-member municipal council, 24 of the 25 DMK councilors, along with a Congress member, an Independent, and an AIADMK councilor, voted against her. The revolt was triggered by allegations of poor development, interference by her husband in municipal affairs, and ill-treatment of the staff.

The confidence vote took place under tight police security, with councilors brought in by bus to the venue. Municipal Commissioner Sathish told NDTV "4/5th of the councilors have supported the no confidennce motion. The government will soon notify the call for a fresh election to choose a new chairperson".

There were also allegations that the councilors were taken to a hill resort ahead of the vote to prevent pressure or influence, but DMK councilor Balaji denied the charge, saying, "We were only picked up from the town so we could travel together in the bus. We were not taken to any hill resort."

Farida Nawab did not respond to calls seeking her comment.