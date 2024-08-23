BJP vs Congress Over Madhya Pradesh Order On Krishna Janmashtami In Schools

A Madhya Pradesh government directive to schools and colleges in the state - to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, or the birth of Krishna - has sparked a political squabble between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, with the latter accusing the saffron party of trying to politicise education.

The Congress has asserted that centres of learning should remain "only for studies". MLA Arif Masood demanded to know "why this government is engaged in ruining educational institutions".

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav dismissed the Congress' objection, declaring the state had been blessed by Lord Krishna and emphasised the historical and cultural significance of the festival. He pointed to popular tourist sites in Madhya Pradesh - including Narayan, Amjhera, and Janapav Dham - that are associated with Krishna, and announced plans to develop these areas as pilgrimage destinations.

"Lord Krishna highlighted the importance of education 5,000 years ago. He came to Ujjain from Mathura to receive education. What could be a more auspicious time to celebrate his teachings?"

"The friendship of Krishna and Sudama at Narayan Dham symbolises the bond between the rich and the poor. What is wrong with promoting the place that represents Lord Krishna's bravery?"

The Chief Minister also pointed out other cities associated with Krishna also celebrated the day, and asked, "If we do not remember places associated with Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, then why remember Mathura? If Janmashtami is celebrated in Mathura, will Congress stop visiting?"

"This is nothing but disrespectful and nonsensical talk," he declared.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also hit out at the Congress and shot off a jab on furore over the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, for which senior Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi were invited but chose not to go. "It is a crime only in the eyes of the Congress. They used to be allergic to Lord Ram earlier... now allergic to Lord Krishna," he said.

Issued on Wednesday, the state government's order directs district officials to ensure temples dedicated to Krishna are cleaned and play host to "cultural programs".

The Congress has objected strongly, insisting that schools and colleges, and other educational institutions, should be free from religious or political influence. "Educational institutions are for education... and they should be allowed to function as such. There is already a holiday in schools and colleges for religious events and people celebrate these according to their beliefs," Mr Masood said.

He also pointed to the state government "raising questions about our madrasas".

"On one hand you make Janmashtami celebrations compulsory... and on the other you are raising questions about our madrasas. What exactly is the government trying to achieve?"

"I am unable to understand why this government is ruining educational institutions..." he continued, warning also of the dangers of making celebration of any festival mandatory.

With input from agencies

