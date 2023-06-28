2 Suicides In Kota In 2 Days, Both Teens Came To Coaching Hub 2 Months Ago

Last year, at least 15 cases of suicide by students were registered in Kota

Two teenaged boys died in separate incidents of suicide in Rajasthan's Kota over the past two days, bringing the spotlight back on the mental health of teens who flock to the education hub every year to prepare for competitive exams for engineering and medical courses.

The boys, one of them from Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Kota in the past two months and had been preparing for NEET, the all-India entrance exam for medical education.

The boys lived in separate accommodations in Vigyan Nagar locality. One of them was found dead Monday, the other yesterday.

Another 17-year-old boy, originally from Bihar, was saved after his parents reached out to childcare services following a conversation during which the teen appeared to be on the edge.

According to police, the boy came to Kota about three months back to prepare for engineering entrance exams and had been feeling homesick. On Sunday, he told his parents over the phone that he will take "an extreme step".

Alarmed, his father dialled Childline, the government's counselling service. On being informed about the matter, police moved fast and tracked down the boy to Rangbadi area. The teen was rescued within 20 minutes and handed over to his parents when they arrived in Kota the next day.

The southern Rajasthan city of Kota is renowned for housing prominent coaching centres that train students to crack competitive exams for entry to engineering and medical courses in top institutions. But over the past few years, the city has made headlines for students dying by suicide due to stress and disappointment over failure. Last year, at least 15 cases of suicide by students were registered in Kota. This year, the number has already reached 14.