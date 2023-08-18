Spring-Loaded Fans To Prevent Suicides In Kota Mocked On Social Media

Kota suicides: Last year, at least 15 cases of suicide by students were reported in the coaching hub.

An unusual solution to combat increasing incidents of suicide in Rajasthan's entrance exams coaching hub Kota is being mocked by social media users, who are pointing out that mental health, and not changing fans, should be the administration's focus. News agency ANI reported spring-loaded fans are being installed in all hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations in Kota to reduce suicide cases among students.

#WATCH | Spring-loaded fans installed in all hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations of Kota to decrease suicide cases among students, (17.08) https://t.co/laxcU1LHeWpic.twitter.com/J16ccd4X0S — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 18, 2023

20 students have died by suicide in Kota so far this year.

In the most recent incident, an 18-year-old student was found hanging at a rented accommodation in the city on Tuesday night.

This is the fourth student suicide reported in Kota this month. Three other coaching students, including two IIT-JEE aspirants and one NEET-UG aspirant, died earlier this month.

The Kota administration has shared concerns over the rising number of student suicides in the district. Following the guidelines issued by the high court over the rising deaths, the district administration had called for psychological evaluation of students in Kota and necessary counselling to be provided to them.