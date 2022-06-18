Kolkata Woman Raped, Woman Colleague Had Spiked Drink: Police

The female accused had taken her to the room where two other colleagues were drinking.(File)

A 30-year-old woman employee of a call centre who was raped by two male colleagues at an office party, had her drink spiked by another female colleague before her trauma unfolded, police who are investigating the incident said Friday.

The incident which took place last week but was reported Thursday, has raised a storm in social media with netizens condemning it and demanding strict action against culprits.

An initial probe into the alleged crime revealed that the 30-year-old woman was forced to have the spiked drink after she was taken inside a hotel room by her female colleague, the police officer said.

"CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage showed that the woman had entered the hotel at around 2:45 pm with other colleagues. The footage showed that she left the hotel alone after 9 PM. We are trying to get the footage of the floor where she went," the officer said.

According to the complaint by the rape survivor, the female accused had misguided her and taken her to the room where two other colleagues were drinking, he added.

"Inside, she was asked to consume the drink which was spiked. The crime seems to have been committed after she fell unconscious. She was left alone inside the hotel room by the three who fled," the police officer said.

The three accused who were earlier arrested are being interrogated, he said.

"We are talking to the hotel manager and other staff. Necessary documents have been collected from the hotel room and sent for forensic tests," the police officer said, adding that the room at the hotel has been sealed.

At least three persons, including a woman, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the rape of their colleague at an office party in a city hotel in the Chinar Park area of the city, police said on Thursday.

The victim is a young woman who is an employee of an IT company and the gangrape took place on Saturday last week, the police said.

The woman was allegedly offered a spiked drink, taken to a room of the hotel and raped, a senior police official said.

"The rape survivor has lodged a complaint in the Baguihati police station and gave specific names of those who she alleged committed the crime. Based on the complaint we have arrested the three from the city", police said.

