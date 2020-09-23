Kolkata To Get Tram Library On College Street Route

In a first, Kolkata will get a tram library (representational imege)

In a first, Kolkata is all set to get a tram library. The specially designed tram library will have books and magazines, including those on competitive examinations such as the civil services, GRE, GMAT, etc. The aim is to attract students from various schools and colleges along its route, the chief of West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), Rajanvir Singh Kapur said.

The tram library, which will be inaugurated on Thursday, will travel regularly between Shyambazar and Esplanade, traversing 4.5 km through the city's education hub - College Street, Mr Kapur added.

There are at least 30 educational institutions along the route, including the Calcutta University, Presidency University, Scottish Church College, Hindu School, Hare School and the Calcutta Girls' School. "The tram library, being introduced by the WBTC that oversees India's only functional tramways, is a unique tram with books, magazines," Mr Kapur told news agency Press Trust of India.

The tram car will also have free wifi, which will help passengers read e-books. "We are also planning book reading sessions, book launches and literary festivals in the tram library in future," the official said, calling the project a dream come true that will give a new dimension to the city's heritage, a tram service running since 1902.