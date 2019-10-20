Kolkata Theatre Professor, Accused Of Sexual Abuse, Arrested

Sudipto Chatterjee had expressed "shock" over the allegations against him.

Renowned Bengali filmmaker and theatre personality Sudipto Chatterjee, accused of rape and sexual assault, has been sent to two-day policy custody by a court in Kolkata, the police said.

Sudipto Chatterjee, a well-known drama teacher, was arrested late on Friday after two FIRs by young actresses, who had also shared their ordeal on social media. He was remanded in police custody on Saturday.

The first FIR was filed by a 20-year old actress. She had written about her experience on social media. "I have finally gathered enough courage to come out with the incidents that have happened. I have faced sexual abuse by the renowned theatre personality Prof. Sudipto Chatterjee, who also happened to be the faculty of the institution I am enrolled with".

The actress said she was selected by Sudipto Chatterjee for the lead role of his own production. She said the he asked her to lie down on bed with her eyes closed and deliver the dialogues of a rape scene. "He started touching me and asked me to respond to his physical contact while delivering the dialogues...I had become a corpse, completely non-functional," she said.

In an interview to Bengali daily, Sudipto Chatterjee had expressed "shock" over the allegations and said the girls were informed in advance about what the technique was all about.

