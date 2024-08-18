'She Was Only Draped In Bedsheet': Father Of Kolkata Rape-Murder Victim

The incident has sparked nationwide protests across the country.

The father of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor who was found brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has described the devastating moment he discovered his daughter's body. Speaking exclusively with NDTV, the father, still reeling from the tragedy, recalled receiving a call late at night, informing him that his daughter had allegedly died by suicide.

"I received a call at 11 pm, reached the hospital at 12 am, and only at 3:30 am did I finally see her body," he recounted. "Only I know what I went through when I saw her. There were no clothes on her body. She was only draped in a bedsheet. Her legs were apart, with one hand on her head."

The incident has sparked nationwide protests across the country with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on strike for 24 hours from August 17-18.

"We have lost everything; we have nothing left. We want justice," the father said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted a psychological test of the prime suspect, Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police who was stationed at the RG Kar Medical College on the night of the incident. Roy had access to all departments, and the CBI's team, including five experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), is probing every angle.

Mamata Banerjee Slammed

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina Crossing area of Kolkata on Friday, demanding justice for the woman doctor. She demanded that the culprits be hanged. Taking a dig at the Bengal Chief Minister, the father of the victim said that he has lost faith in the Trinamool leader.

"Early on, I had full faith in her, but now, no. She is asking for justice, but what is she saying that for? She can take charge of that; she is doing nothing," he said.

The victim's mother, standing next to her husband, slammed the much-touted welfare schemes introduced by Ms Banerjee's administration, which he dismissed as hollow promises. The mother used the goddess Lakshmi as a metaphor to question the schemes aimed at making the lives of women easier.

"All the schemes by Mamata Banerjee - the Kanyashree scheme, the Lakshmi scheme - all pseudo. Whoever wants to avail of these schemes, before availing them, kindly see if your Lakshmi at home is safe at all," she said.

Ex Principal Being Probed

Another person at the centre of the ongoing investigation is the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, whose actions in the wake of the crime are under scrutiny. Mr Ghosh, who resigned from his post just two days after the body was found, has been questioned by the CBI for several days.

The investigators are examining his phone records and scrutinising his behaviour both before and after the incident. One key focus is why he made the victim's parents wait nearly three hours before allowing them to see their daughter's body.

The CBI is also investigating whether there was any premeditation involved in the crime and whether the former principal had any role in it.