Supreme Court Takes Up Doctor's Rape-Murder Case, To Hear Matter On Tuesday

The Supreme Court, on its own, has taken up the rape-murder case of the Kolkata doctor that has shocked the country and thrown the medical fraternity in a turmoil. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the matter on Tuesday.

The case is already being heard by the Calcutta High Court, which, during a hearing last week, ordered that the probe be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, overriding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Sunday deadline to the state police.

Questions have been raised against the police handling of the case since the beginning -- including the delay in allowing the women's parents to see the body, the postmortem report, and the prompt arrest of a civic volunteer, making it an open and shut case.

On and off the record, doctors have commented that the extent of the woman's injuries indicate the involvement of more than one attacker. There have also been reports that the police cremated the body in a hurry, which the Kolkata Police have denied.

The 31-year-old doctor was murdered early on the morning of August 9.

After a 36-hour shift, the second-year postgrad had gone to an empty seminar room alone on Thursday night to get some rest. The hospital has no on-call room. Apparently she had dropped off to sleep there.

Her partially clothed body, bearing multiple injuries, was found there the next morning.

The prime suspect is Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police who was stationed at the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and had access to all departments.

He was arrested on basis of CCTV footage that showed him entering the building where the doctor was found murdered. A Bluetooth headset found next to the woman's body was seen on his neck in the CCTV footage. It was found to be paired with his phone as well.