BJP Leader, 2 Doctors Summoned Over 'Fake News' On Kolkata Rape-Murder

The incident has been marred by widespread misinformation on social media, police says.

The Kolkata Police has summoned actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Locket Chatterjee and two doctors- Kunal Sarkar and Subarno Goswami - in connection with the alleged spread of misinformation surrounding the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The notices require them to appear before the police at 3 pm today for questioning.

A 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found brutally murdered at the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The incident, which has sparked widespread outrage and protests across the country has also been marred by misinformation.

Among the many claims were those made by Dr Goswami, who in various media interviews, stated that he had seen the post-mortem report. He claimed that it revealed shocking details, including the presence of 150 grams of semen, a fractured pelvic bone, and evidence of gang-rape.

However, the Kolkata Police have categorically refuted these claims, labelling them as fake news. According to official statements, the post-mortem report contains no such findings. The police have said that these rumours, which quickly spread across social media platforms and fueled public anger, were baseless and misleading.

Ms Chatterjee may be questioned for allegedly sharing the name and picture of the victim on social media. Responding to the summons, Ms Chatterjee accused the Kolkata Police of prioritising monitoring social media posts over ensuring justice to the victim.

"The victim in the RG Kar case is still crying awaiting trial. But the Kolkata Police now has only one job, judging the posts of opposition leaders and common people by going through social media. The administration has used the police to see what the opposition leaders are posting on social media and to set up their trial," she posted in Bangla on X.

আর জি কর কান্ডের তিলোত্তমা এখনও বিচারের অপেক্ষায় কাঁদছে। কিন্তু লালবাজারের এখন একটাই কাজ, সমাজ মাধ্যম ঘেঁটে বিরোধী নেতা নেত্রী ও সাধারণ মানুষের পোস্টের বিচার করা। প্রতিদিন লালবাজার রাজ্যে জুড়ে মানুষকে ডেকে পাঠাচ্ছে আর তাদের করা পোস্টের জবাব চাইছে। এত যে কোটি কোটি মানুষকে… — Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) August 18, 2024

On Saturday, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was questioned by CBI officials for the second consecutive day. The questioning, which lasted for several hours, focused on his actions and responses on the night of the incident. The CBI is corroborating Dr Ghosh's account with testimonies from other medical staff and police officers who were on duty that night.

Dr Ghosh resigned two days after the discovery of the doctor's body on August 9. The CBI is investigating around 40 individuals, including doctors, interns, and police officers. The agency has already questioned over 20 people, and forensic teams have been deployed to collect and analyse evidence from multiple locations, including the RG Kar hospital and the residence of the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer of Kolkata Police.

The case has also prompted widespread protests by doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers, who are demanding stronger legal protections and the declaration of hospitals as safe zones. The Union Home Ministry has directed state police forces to provide continuous updates on the law and order situation in light of these protests.