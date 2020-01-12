PM To Kick Off Kolkata Port Trust's 150th Anniversary Event Today

PM Narendra Modi at the restored 'Old Currency Building' in Kolkata on Saturday (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of his visit to West Bengal, will inaugurate the celebrations of 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust at 11 am today. He spent the night at the Ramakrishna Mission headquarters at in Howrah.

In Kolkata, hundreds of people spent the night protesting against PM Modi's visit to the city. Protests against the amended citizenship law had also broken out around noon on Saturday at several places across Kolkata.

One of the busiest locations for protests was Dharmatala in the heart of the city. Most of the protestors there were from the Left and the Congress, and students from universities.

Not far away, on Rani Rashmoni Road, the Trinamool Congress's student wing sat on a dharna against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after meeting PM Modi in a courtesy call, went to join the protest at 5 pm. Some hours later, Ms Banerjee was seen on stage with protesting students. A brief high drama unfolded after some students broke the police barricades. The Chief Minister then warned them against creating trouble, following which the protesters backed down.

Some of the students said they were angry over Ms Banerjee meeting PM Modi. The Left and the Congress alleged the Chief Minister is under pressure from the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation over chit fund scams, in which some people linked to the Trinamool are accused.

The Trinamool insisted that the meeting between PM Modi and Ms Banerjee as not political.

"It was a courtesy call since he has come to Bengal. I told the Prime Minister that people of the state are not accepting the CAA, NRC (National Register of Citizens) and NPR (National Population Register). I asked him to rethink these steps," Ms Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister, one of the strongest critics of the new law, said PM Modi asked her to come for a meeting in Delhi on the issues since he had come to Bengal for other programmes.

"I also reminded him that the centre owes around Rs 38,000 crore to Bengal including Rs 7,000 crore as relief for Cyclone Bulbul," Ms Banerjee said.

In today's packed day, PM Modi will also inaugurate an upgraded ship repair facility of the Cochin-Kolkata unit at Netaji Subhas dry dock, among other programmes.