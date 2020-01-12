Live Updates: PM Modi Speaks On Citizenship Law At Belur Math In Bengal

PM Modi reaches Belur Math, where he interacted with saints and seers, in Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal capital will inaugurate celebrations of 150 years of Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium today.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the upgraded Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock along with Full Rake Handling Facility while dedicating the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.

PM Modi on Saturday reached the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission and is likely to meditate at the the Math as well as the temple of Swami Vivekananda today, the birth anniversary of the monk.

Here are the LIVE Updates on PM Modi's West Bengal visit:

Jan 12, 2020 09:54 (IST) "Pakistan has to answer": PM Modi

PM Modi at Belur Math says: "Pakistan has to answer why it committed atrocities on minorities for 70 years." PM Modi at Belur Math says: "Pakistan has to answer why it committed atrocities on minorities for 70 years."

Jan 12, 2020 09:52 (IST) Happy that youth helping curb rumours on citizenship law: PM

"Many people, because of political reasons, are spreading rumours. I am happy that the youngsters are helping curb these rumours," he says. "Many people, because of political reasons, are spreading rumours. I am happy that the youngsters are helping curb these rumours," he says.

Jan 12, 2020 09:50 (IST) PM Modi speaks on Citizenship Law: There are a lot of questions that have sprung up over the Citizenship Amendment ActThere are many youngsters who have been victims of rumours. It is important to make such youngsters understand... It's our responsibility

It's not that we came up with a new law overnight. We should know that any person from any religion who has hopes from India, and who follows the constitution, can attain citizenship of India, there is no problem

The new law is to provide citizenship, not to take it away

We have just extended the citizenship law to those people who suffered after partition in other countries. The dignity of mothers and daughters was taken away... people were tortured there

Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders had also said India should provide citizenship to people who are being attacked in Pakistan because of their religion. Should we send such people back just to be killed? Isn't it our responsibility to make them our citizens?

We are not snatching away anybody's citizenship through this law

The politicians are also intelligent but they just do not want to understand what the law is about

Jan 12, 2020 09:34 (IST) Energy of the youth will better this country: PM Modi

Every youngster in India is a part of Swami Vivekananda's resolve, whether they know of him or not, says PM Modi.

PM Modi quotes Swami Vivekananda: "We should always remember what he said: 'If I get 100 energetic youngsters, I'll change India.' That is, our energy, the passion to do something is necessary for change."

The energy of the youth is what will better India in the 21st century, he says. "A new India will only be possible with the help of our youngsters. They try to solve problems... and challenge the challenges."

Five years ago, there was disappointment among the youth of the country, but the situation has changed now, the PM says.

Jan 12, 2020 09:28 (IST) PM Modi addresses a gathering at Belur Math

I thank the people here and the government for letting me stay and spend the night at the Belur Math, says PM Modi.

Best wishes to all of you on this holy occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, on National Youth Day, he adds. "For the countrymen, visiting this holy land of Belur Math is no less than a pilgrimage, but for me it is always like coming home "







"The last time I came here, I had taken the blessings of Swami Atmasthanandaji. Today he is not physically present with us. But his work, his path, will always guide us in the form of Ramakrishna Mission."

Jan 12, 2020 09:18 (IST) PM joins morning prayers at Belur Math

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins morning prayers at Belur Math in Howrah. PM Modi earlier paid tribute to Swami Ramakrishna Paramhamsa. Belur Math is the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. #WATCH West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins morning prayers at Belur Math,Howrah pic.twitter.com/bL4mPfGMGe - ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 09:08 (IST) PM Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary at Belur Math (headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission) in Howrah, West Bengal. PM Modi arrived in Kolkata yesterday for a two-day visit. He also interacted with saints and seers today. Tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti.



Here are glimpses from PM @narendramodi's visit to the Belur Math. pic.twitter.com/JYEbhe56ha - PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 12, 2020