Live Updates: PM Modi Speaks On Citizenship Law At Belur Math In Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal capital will inaugurate celebrations of 150 years of Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium today.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the upgraded Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock along with Full Rake Handling Facility while dedicating the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.
PM Modi on Saturday reached the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission and is likely to meditate at the the Math as well as the temple of Swami Vivekananda today, the birth anniversary of the monk.
Here are the LIVE Updates on PM Modi's West Bengal visit:
- There are a lot of questions that have sprung up over the Citizenship Amendment ActThere are many youngsters who have been victims of rumours. It is important to make such youngsters understand... It's our responsibility
- It's not that we came up with a new law overnight. We should know that any person from any religion who has hopes from India, and who follows the constitution, can attain citizenship of India, there is no problem
- The new law is to provide citizenship, not to take it away
- We have just extended the citizenship law to those people who suffered after partition in other countries. The dignity of mothers and daughters was taken away... people were tortured there
- Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders had also said India should provide citizenship to people who are being attacked in Pakistan because of their religion. Should we send such people back just to be killed? Isn't it our responsibility to make them our citizens?
- We are not snatching away anybody's citizenship through this law
- The politicians are also intelligent but they just do not want to understand what the law is about
#WATCH West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins morning prayers at Belur Math,Howrah pic.twitter.com/bL4mPfGMGe- ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020
Tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti.- PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 12, 2020
Here are glimpses from PM @narendramodi's visit to the Belur Math. pic.twitter.com/JYEbhe56ha
Prime Minister Modi will dedicate 4 heritage buildings to the nation today. These four structures include the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House, and the Victoria Memorial Hall.