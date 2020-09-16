Kolkata Lawyer Jailed For Life For Killing Husband With Mobile Phone Charger

The court also found Anindita Pal guilty of "causing the disappearance of evidence" (Representational)

A fast-track court in Bengal's North 24 Paraganas district has sentenced a lawyer to life in prison for killing her husband with the chord of a mobile phone charger.

Additional district and sessions judge Sujit Kumar Jha convicted lawyer Anindita Pal on Monday for her husband's murder, sentencing her to life in prison and a fine of Rs 10,000.

The court also found her guilty of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and sentenced her to one year in prison for that. Both the sentences will run concurrently, the judge ordered.

Special public prosecutor Bibhas Chatterjee prayed for the capital punishment, claiming that it was a premeditated murder.

The court, however, sentenced her to life imprisonment since she has a three-year-old child, and also because there are no eyewitnesses and the conviction was based on circumstantial evidence.

As she was being taken to the prison van from the courtroom, Anindita Pal said she was being framed and that she will fight till the "last drop of blood".

During the trial, the prosecution had claimed that on the intervening night of November 24 and 25, 2018, Anindita Pal strangled her husband Rajat Dey, also a lawyer, with the wire of a mobile phone charger in their New Town flat near Kolkata.

The prosecution claimed that the couple had a strained relationship which led to Rajat Dey's murder.

Anindita Pal's lawyer Pinak Mitra claimed that she was sleeping in another room when she heard a sound from her husband's room and found him hanging.

Mr Dey's father had lodged an FIR alleging that Anindita Pal had killed his son and she was arrested on November 29 by the police.

Trial and arguments in the case were completed in March this year.

Both Anindita Pal and her husband were practising law at the Calcutta High Court.