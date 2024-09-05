'Leave Parents Alone': Trinamool On 'Money Offer' To Kolkata Doctor Family

The rape-murder of the Kolkata doctor has sparked massive protests across the country

Amid the massive row over the serious allegations by the parents of the Kolkata doctor, who was raped and murdered at a state-run hospital, the Trinamool Congress today blamed "vulture politics" by the Opposition and doubled down on the charge that fake narratives are being created.

"A video has gone viral and it suggests that the parents were offered money by the police to hush up the case. In another video, the parents have said this allegation is false. They said they only want justice for their daughter. They are heart-broken. There should have been no politics here. Political parties should not bother them," state minister Shashi Panja told the media.

A massive row has erupted after the 31-year-old doctor's parents told the media yesterday that the police offered them money when their daughter's body was still at their home. It is not clear if this money was offered as a compensation.

Soon after, Trinamool supporters started sharing another video, in which the parents are asked if they were offered money in an attempt to hush up the case. "Nothing like this happened, we just want justice," they are heard saying.

The Trinamool today played the second video at their press meet and said the CBI's silence on the progress of its investigation has created a vacuum in which fake news and narratives are being manufactured. "Leading this fake news creation is BJP and its IT cell," she said. "We have earlier seen much talk about the post-mortem report too... sensational claims like 150 gm semen, this is injustice towards the victim."

"Twenty-three days have passed after the transfer of the case from Kolkata Police to CBI. There is no progress report from CBI. We demand that the CBI provide a detailed progress report of their investigation. When Kolkata police was investigating this, regular updates were given out through press conferences," state minister Bratya Basu said.

The ruling party, which is under fire over the shocking incident, questioned if the CBI has nothing in the rape-murder case apart from what Kolkata Police handed over. It also suggested that the focus of the central agency's investigation appears to have shifted from the rape-murder to financial irregularities, in which connection Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was arrested.

"The BJP has alleged that evidence was wiped off, why is CBI not coming out then and saying this?" Mr Basu asked.

The Trinamool leaders did not comment on the other allegations levelled by the victim's father.

The doctor's family has alleged that they wanted the body preserved, but police created so much pressure that they were forced to go ahead with the cremation.

"We wanted the body preserved, but so much pressure was created. About 300-400 cops surrounded us. We returned home and found some 300 cops were standing outside. They created such a situation that we were forced to cremate her," he alleged. He also said the cremation was rushed and the cost was not taken from the family. "My daughter went knowing that Bapi (father) could not even pay for this," the victim's father said. He also alleged that some police officers tried to get his signature on a blank sheet of paper. "I tore it up and threw it away."

BJP leaders have targeted the Trinamool over the father's allegations and said the police's role in the case has been exposed.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said the parents' interaction with the media last night has "exposed the role of Kolkata Police". "And YOU Mamata Banerjee tried to suppress this case and protect the conspirators and deviate the direction of this case. You will be forced to answer the people of Bengal," she said in a post on X.