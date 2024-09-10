On Mamata Banerjee's Pujo Call, Doctor's Family Says, 'Celebrated With Her'

The Mamata Banerjee government is drawing fire over the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder

Amid the massive outrage surrounding the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks, asking people to "return to (Durga) Pujo" has sparked widespread criticism.

Addressing the media yesterday, the Trinamool Congress chief said, "It has been a month (since the August 9 incident). I request you return to Pujo, return to the festivities and ask the CBI to ensure justice as soon as possible."

Referring to the protests demanding justice for the victim, which have been raging across Bengal for the past month, she said, "If you are out protesting on the roads every night, a lot of people get disturbed. Several areas have elderly people. If you use microphones, they have trouble sleeping. There are pollution control norms that you cannot use microphones after 10 pm. We have overlooked all this. It has been a month now."

She said the investigation is now in the CBI's hands. "The woman who was raped and murdered must get justice. Please ensure justice by a fast-track court. Bengal is being defamed across the world. There are WhatsApp groups. People who studied here, ate here and then went outside are now defaming Bengal," she said.

The remarks drew a sharp response from the victim's parents. "What about our festivities when we have lost our daughter? Let her return our daughter. Would she have said the same had this happened in her family?"

"We celebrated Durga Puja with our daughter, we will not celebrate Durga Puja or any other festival for years to come. Her remarks are insensitive," the parents said, according to a PTI report.

Opposition parties, the BJP and the CPM, slammed the Chief Minister for the remarks.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in Bengal Assembly, asked if the Chief Minister considered people puppets. "(Do you think) they will stand, sit, celebrate and stop protests when you ask them to? The Pujo fortnight has not started yet, the demon is yet to be slayed. Be patient, the Mother's power has awakened, it will cleanse Bengal," he said in a post on X.

Senior CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "Her (Banerjee) only hope is that the mass protests will fizzle out and people will shift to a celebratory mood, overlooking safety and security concerns."