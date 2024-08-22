Big Changes In RG Kar Hospital As Doctors Protest Rape-Murder Horror

Professor Dr Suhrita Paul, who was appointed principal of the medical college after its former head Dr Sandip Ghosh stepped down in the wake of the incident, has been removed. Professor Dr Manas Kumar Bandopadhyay is the new principal.

Dr Paul has now been appointed principal of Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital, according to the notification issued by the state government's health department. Earlier, Dr Manas Kumar Bandopadhyay held this post.

The medical superintendent of RG Kar Medical College, Professor Dr Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, has also been removed. Professor Dr Saptarshi Chatterjee has been appointed to the post.

The state government has removed Professor Dr Arunabha Dutta Chaudhuri, who was heading the department of chest medicine in RG Kar Medical College. The victim was a postgraduate trainee in this department.

The changes were made after students and senior doctors led a protest march from the CBI office in Kolkata to Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state health department, yesterday. A delegation of doctors met top officials there and made several demands, including removal of the principal.

The state government has also cancelled the appointment of Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, as head of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital -- this move was strongly criticised by courts and left the state government red-faced.

The 31-year-old doctor on night duty was found dead in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital on morning of August 9. Medical examination confirmed rape, sparking nationwide protests demanding safe work conditions for healthcare professionals.

The Supreme Court has intervened in the matter and set up a National Task Force to recommend the steps required the ensure the safety of healthcare professionals on duty.

The horrifying case of rape and murder is being investigated by the CBI after the Calcutta High Court handed over the probe to the central agency, noting that Kolkata Police have made no significant progress.