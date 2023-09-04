Scolded By Teachers, Kolkata Teen Jumps From School's Terrace, Dies: Police

The boy allegedly felt humiliated and insulted after he was scolded, the police said (Representational)

A student of Class 10 allegedly jumped to his death from the terrace of his school in south Kolkata's Kasba area on Monday, the police said.

The 16-year-old was rushed to a hospital nearby, where he was declared dead on arrival, they said.

The parents have alleged that two teachers had scolded their son at school for failing to complete a project and claimed that the school was trying to hide something.

"The boy allegedly felt humiliated and insulted after he was scolded, and went to the terrace and jumped," a police officer said.

"The doctors noted that the boy had suffered injuries after falling. He was bleeding from his ears, nose, and mouth, and no vitals were recorded when he was taken to the hospital," he said.

In a statement, the English-medium school said that an investigation is underway.

"No school will ever target children and harass them. We are a child-friendly school and no teacher will react the way it is being claimed," it said.