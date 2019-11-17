Kolkata Cab Driver Arrested In Rape Of Differently-Abled Woman

A report is being prepared in the case. (Representational)

A taxi driver has been arrested in Kolkata's southern outskirts over alleged abduction and rape of a shelter home inmate, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The accused was arrested from Narendrapur in South 24 Parganas district during a raid on Saturday night, he said.

In her complaint, the 36-year-old woman -- a resident of a shelter home for the mentally challenged -- claimed that she had stepped out for a stroll on Monday night when a group of men allegedly forced her into their car and took turns to rape her.

The woman also said that she was beaten up and pushed out of the vehicle near Sonarpur area at dawn.

Police said she was spotted lying on the road by locals, who then helped her buy a train ticket to reach her relative's place.

"The accused taxi driver confessed to the crime following a prolonged interrogation. We are trying to ascertain if there was anyone else with him that night. His taxi has also been seized," the senior officer said.

According to the officer, circumstantial evidence did not suggest that the woman was gang-raped.

"She has serious psychological problems There is no evidence that she was forcibly abducted. The woman is sexually active but there is no sign of gang rape," he said.

A senior NCW member had spoken to the victim on Friday and met senior officers of the Kolkata Police at its Lalbazar headquarters in connection with the case.

West Bengal Commission of Women chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay said a report was being prepared in the case based on the findings of the organisation.

