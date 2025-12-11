Kolhapuri Chappals Can Hit $1 Billion Exports After Prada Deal: Piyush Goyal

After a massive global controversy over Prada's Kolhapuri-inspired sandals, a massive collaboration between Prada and Kolhapuri Chappals has been announced.

Following a meeting with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal said he was pleased to hear about the collaboration between Prada and Kolhapuri chappal makers and added that Kolhapuri chappals have an export potential of $1 billion.

"I was very happy when I heard about the collaboration between Prada and our Kolhapuri chappal manufacturers. For the last several years, on many occasions, including before the press, I have often wondered why Kolhapuri chappals, with their beautiful, intricate designs and handwork, bright colours, comfort and unique way of presentation, should not become a global brand," Goyal said.

"I am happy that Prada has picked that up. I am happy that we will now be able to offer the Kolhapuri brand, the Kolhapuri designs, to the rest of the world. And I do hope I had always envisaged Kolhapuri chappals to be able to do an export of ₹ 1 billion from India. And that is the potential that I would like both sides to collaborate and work towards," Goyal added.

Goyal said the target was possible, as once one gets used to wearing Kolhapuri chappals, "you will not want anything else."

He said that he has used Kolhapuris all through his childhood and that he believes in a partnership of India with Italy and a brand as reputable as Prada.

"Our craftsmen, artisans and leather workers will really work together to make this a global brand, a global offering," he said with the Italian Deputy Prime Minister by his side.

NDTV had reported the possible development earlier this year. A high-level team from the luxury fashion house arrived in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, today to initiate groundwork for a potential collaboration with local artisans.

The visiting group, comprising Prada's core technical team, was in the city to evaluate the traditional production process of the Kolhapuri chappals. They held meetings with the artisans, cooperative heads and stakeholders to understand the intricacies of the craft.

Earlier this year, Prada made headlines for launching Kolhapuri-style chappals with a price tag of Rs 1.2 lakh. These sandals, inspired by traditional handcrafted footwear from Maharashtra, were criticised for their extravagant pricing and the lack of acknowledgement for the original crafters.

