All About Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland's Chief Minister For Fourth Term

New Delhi: Neiphiu Rio, Nationalist Democratic People's Party chief, took oath today as the Chief Minister of Nagaland at its capital Kohima. The BJP's Y Patton also took oath as the state's deputy chief minister. Before the Nagaland assembly elections, the Nationalist Democratic People's Party (NDPP) and the BJP had entered into an alliance. They together won 30 seats in this election and formed the government with the support of one JD(U) legislator and an Independent. Their alliance will be called "People's Democratic Alliance". This will be Neiphiu Rio's fourth time as the Chief Minister of Nagaland. Mr Rio also became the first Nagaland leader to take oath outside Raj Bhavan.