Kisan Putra As Vice President: PM Modi Congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar

PM Modi later thanked all those Members of Parliament (MPs) who voted for Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Jagdeep Dhankhar to congratulate him on his victory in the vice presidential election with resounding support across party lines, and said it was a proud moment for India to have a "kisan putra" (farmer's son) as vice president.

Soon after Jagdeep Dhankhar was declared as the winner with a huge vote share of over 74 per cent, the highest in the last six vice-presidential elections, PM Modi met the vice president-elect at the residence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and greeted him with a bouquet.

"At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess," PM Modi tweeted.

"Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India's Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom," he said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar got 528 votes in his favour against 182 bagged by the joint opposition candidate, Margaret Alva.

