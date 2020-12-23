PM Modi Pays Tribute To Chaudhary Charan Singh On Farmers' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary

Chaudhary Charan Singh Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. Born in 1902 in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, his birth anniversary is marked as Kisan Diwas or National Farmers' Day on December 23. Chaudhary Charan Singh championed the farmers' cause and is credited with shaping several farmer-friendly policies. "Humble tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary. He remained devoted to the development of villages and farmers throughout his life...," PM Modi tweeted.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। वे जीवनभर गांवों और किसानों के विकास के प्रति समर्पित रहे, जिसके लिए सदैव उनका स्मरण किया जाएगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his tribute to former Chaudhary Charan Singh said, his devotion for the welfare of farmers will always guide everyone.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।

उन्होंने जीवन पर्यन्त देश के किसानों और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लिए पूरी निष्ठा और समर्पण के साथ कार्य किया। उनका संघर्ष व सादगीपूर्ण जीवन हमें सदैव मार्गदर्शित करता रहेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 23, 2020

On farmers day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the farmers. "Today, on the occasion of Farmers' Day, I greet all the food givers of the country. They have given India food security. Some farmers are agitated about the agricultural laws. The government is talking to them with full sensitivity. I hope that they will withdraw their movement soon," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

आज किसान दिवस के अवसर मैं देश के सभी अन्नदाताओं का अभिनंदन करता हूँ। उन्होंने देश को खाद्य सुरक्षा का कवच प्रदान किया है।



कृषि क़ानूनों को लेकर कुछ किसान आंदोलनरत हैं। सरकार उनसे पूरी संवेदनशीलता के साथ बात कर रही है। मैं आशा करता हूँ कि वे जल्द ही अपने आंदोलन को वापिस लेगें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2020

Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26, against the three newly enacted farm laws including Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.