Kisan Diwas: Protesting Farmers To Decide On Further Talks With Centre

Kisan Diwas 2020: Protesting farmers to decide on talks with centre on National Farmers Day

Kisan Diwas or National Farmers' Day is being observed across the country today. Kisan Diwas is marked in honour of Chaudhary Charan Singh, on his birth anniversary. Chaudhary Charan Singh was the fifth prime minister of India. On Kisan Diwas, farmer unions have urged citizens to skip one meal of the day in solidarity with thousands of farmers protesting for over a month, against the new agricultural laws of the central government. Farmer union are expected to respond to the government's proposal for another meet to end the impasse.

Addressing a press conference at Delhi's Singhu Border on Tuesday, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that 32 farmer unions from Punjab held a meeting and discussed the next course of action. He said that a meeting of farmer leaders from across India would be held on Wednesday where a decision on the government's offer will be taken.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday met farmers' groups who are supporting the centre's news laws.

On Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary today, several ministers and political leaders tweeted tributes to the great farmer leader known for his commitment to the millions of peasants of India. He was the prime minister between July 1979 and January 1980. During his short time as prime minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh worked hard for the welfare of Indian farmers. He had introduced several welfare schemes for the farmers. The government, in 2001, decided to mark Charan Singh's birth anniversary as Kisan Diwas.