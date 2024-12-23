National Farmer's Day 2024: Know History, Significance And Theme Of This Day

National Farmer's Day 2024: Kisan Diwas, or National Farmer's Day, is observed annually on December 23 to honour the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, India's fifth Prime Minister and a dedicated advocate for farmers. This day is celebrated to express gratitude to the farmers who form the foundation of the country's economy.

The Legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh

Chaudhary Charan Singh, often referred to as the "Champion of Farmers," played a pivotal role in empowering farmers during his tenure as Prime Minister from 1979 to 1980. He introduced landmark reforms such as the Debt Redemption Bill of 1939, which freed farmers from exploitative moneylenders and implemented policies that significantly advanced agricultural self-reliance in India. His contributions to land reforms in Uttar Pradesh transformed the agricultural landscape. In recognition of his legacy, his memorial in New Delhi is named Kishan Ghat.

Date of Kisan Diwas

In 2001, the Government of India designated December 23 as Kisan Diwas to commemorate Chaudhary Charan Singh's contributions toward the upliftment of farmers. The day highlights his vision for farmer welfare and serves as a reminder of the pivotal role farmers play in the nation's growth.

Theme for 2024

This year, Kisan Diwas is centred on the theme "Empowering 'Annadatas' for a Prosperous Nation." The theme emphasizes the importance of providing farmers with resources and opportunities to ensure sustainable agricultural growth and national prosperity.

Significance of this day

Kisan Diwas serves as a platform to discuss critical issues such as fair pricing, climate resilience, sustainable farming practices, and access to modern agricultural technologies. It also raises awareness about government initiatives aimed at improving the livelihood of farmers and enhancing their role as key contributors to the economy.