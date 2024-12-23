BJP Ally RLD Looks To Expand Its Wings, Magnify Legacy Of Founder Chaudhary Charan Singh

A commemorative that centred around Chaudhary Charan Singh was held at Alwar on Monday

With two Lok Sabha MPs, a berth in the central council of ministers, and an influence in many districts of western Uttar Pradesh, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is now looking at magnifying the influence of its founder Chaudhary Charan Singh and also expand the party footprint in key places of the country.

The party, aided by organisations that work in the area of farmers' welfare, has initiated a dedicated year-long campaign to highlight and amplify the contributions of Mr Singh, a former prime minister and the first non-congress chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was known as a champion of peasants and was instrumental in bringing about policies to improve the lives and conditions of farmers.

Various units of the RLD will commemorate the 122nd birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, with a week-long celebration from December 17 to 23. This is also reflective of the party's focus on bigger plans - expansion beyond the party's western UP base among the Jat community.

The first of such commemorative events that centred around Chaudhary Charan Singh was held at Alwar on Monday, his birth anniversary. During the event, a statue of the late leader was unveiled. Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary and BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav addressed the rally.

The party is working on another front - to not just establish and consolidate its position in Delhi but also have events in the capital centred around its leaders and icons that are seen as progressive and politically pertinent.

During the weekend, in a first, Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards were presented in a grand ceremony in Delhi, with an aim to celebrate the enduring legacy of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India.

Instituted by the Kisan Trust, the awards honour significant contributions to rural development, agriculture, and social welfare, sectors close to Chaudhary Charan Singh's heart, a statement of the Trust said.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was the chief guest at the event and he spoke about the "timeless relevance" of Chaudhary Charan Singh's ideas.

"His legacy inspires those working for the upliftment of India's farmers and rural communities. It is heartening to see the awardees taking forward the Kisan Messiah's message," he said.

Those honoured at the event include Neerja Chowdhury, an eminent journalist, who received the Kalam Ratna Award for her exceptional coverage of the 2024 general elections. Rajendra Singh, the Waterman of India, was honored with the Sewa Ratna award for his pioneering efforts in water conservation.

Firoz Hossain, an eminent maize scientist, received the Krishak Utthan Puraskar for groundbreaking agricultural research under the Kisan Ratna Puraskar category.

Pritam Singh, an exemplary farmer, was awarded the Kisan Award under the Kisan Ratna Puraskar category for his sustainable farming practices.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said it was important to preserve Chaudhary Charan Singh's legacy. "The Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards are a tribute to his vision, recognizing individuals driving progress in agriculture, rural development, and journalism."

A Chaudhary Charan Singh AI Hackathon was announced as an initiative to preserve and promote his writings and vision among younger generations. This is among the events that the RLD has been pushing to ensure the party, its work and its supporters get their space in the political realm of the capital.

With an office in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi, the party also made a mark recently when the Ranga Pravesha ceremony of Jayant Chaudhary's daughter, a Kuchipudi dancer, had many VIPs in the audience, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Bhupender Chaudhary, a close aide of Jayant Chaudhary, said the recipients of the awards were chosen by a jury of esteemed guests.

"Chaudhary Charan Singh was the principal architect of the UP Zamindari Abolition Act, and many other legislation that brought rights of farmers to the fore. RLD has always worked in the interest of farmers, and will continue to do the same in future. The awards are a recognition of the values that he stood for and honouring those who live by them," Mr Chaudhary said.

While the RLD failed to make a strong mark from 2014 to 2022, even losing its traditional seats, the party managed to win nine of 33 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election which it contested in alliance with Samajwadi Party. But it broke up with Samajwadi Party and the Opposition INDIA bloc to join the BJP-led NDA months before the Lok Sabha elections, and it managed a good showing in the recent Lok Sabha polls winning the two seats it contested.

Those in the know said while expansion within UP, including seven districts of eastern and central UP is what the party is targeting as part of its plan, the party is also making moves to expand its footprint in Jat dominated areas of Rajasthan.

Sources said they are aligned with AJGR (Ahir, Jat, Gurjar, and Rajput) formula conceptualised by party founder Chaudhary Charan Singh but now also encompasses the larger attempt of social justice, with the inclusion of Dalits.

"We are looking at the D-MAJGR (Dalit, Muslim, Ahir, Jaat, Gurjar, and Rajput) formula. There is no overlap with the BJP, our ally here, it is only an addition of value," a functionary said.