Kisan Diwas 2021: When And Why Is This Day Celebrated?

Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh. The idea behind the celebrating the day is to express our gratitude to farmers who form the backbone of the country's economy.

Often referred to as the “champion of farmers”, Chaudhary Charan Singh had enacted laws and introduced several policies to empower farmers during his brief tenure as PM between 1979 and 1980.

This year, Kisan Diwas is being celebrated against the backdrop of a major victory for farmers after the government decided to withdraw three contentious farm laws. Farmers have been protesting for over a year against the three laws near the borders of Delhi.

Date

In 2001, the Government of India declared that December 23 will be celebrated across the country as Kisan Diwas.

History and Significance

The government declared Kisan Diwas on the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India, to honour his contributions to uplift farmers.

As Prime Minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh had worked to improve the state of farmers and introduced welfare schemes for them, earning praise from historians and people as the “champion of farmers”.

Chaudhary Charan Singh had enacted land reforms that transformed agriculture in Uttar Pradesh. He introduced the Debt Redemption Bill 1939, which liberated farmers from the clutches of money-lenders.

Some of his policies immensely contributed to making India self-reliant in agriculture production. Chaudhary Charan Singh's memorial in New Delhi was named Kishan Ghat.