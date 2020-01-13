Kirit Somaiya Hits Out At Maharashtra Government Over 'Notice' To School On CAA

"We condemn Maharashtra's Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Government action," he said in a tweet.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday alleged that the Maharashtra government has issued a'notice' to a city school for organising an awareness programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act, and criticised the move as "unfortunate".

The BJP leader took to Twitter to condemn the government's action, saying the Citizenship Amendment Act has been passed by Parliament and its implementation has begun.

The Act, under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, came into force from January 10 after a gazette notification was issued by the Centre.

Its unfortunate Thackeray Sarkar issued Notice to Dayanand School of Mumbai for education program on #CAA , CAA passed by Parliament. President gave assent. Implementation started now. We condemn Maharashtra's Shivsena NCP Congress Govt action @BJP4Maharashtra@BJP4Indiapic.twitter.com/gNz7b59EHv - Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 13, 2020

The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11. There have been widespread protests against the CAA indifferent parts of the country. Those opposed to the legislation are saying it is forthe first time that India will grant citizenship on the basis of religion, which violates the basic tenets of the country's Constitution.

However, the government and ruling BJP have been defending the Act, saying minority groups from Pakistan,Bangladesh and Afghanistan have no other option but to come India when they face religious persecution there.