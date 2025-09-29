"Pak Deserves This Punishment": Kiren Rijiju On Jasprit Bumrah's Mimicry

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's now-viral 'plane down' gesture after dismissing Pakistan's Haris Rauf at the Asia Cup final in Dubai has gone viral. As netizens watch and re-watch Bumrah's celebration, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has shared a screenshot of Rauf's knocked-out off-stump and Bumrah's gesture, and captioned the post: "Pakistan deserves this punishment."

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Asia Cup final last night, winning the championship for the ninth time. The tournament was mired in controversy due to Pakistan cricketers' provocative gestures on the field and Team India's refusal to shake hands with the Men in Green on account of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 innocents dead and forced India to launch Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan deserves such punishment 👊 pic.twitter.com/gh3TVwSH4C — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 28, 2025

During the India-Pakistan match in the Super Fours stage, Rauf made the 'plane down' gesture towards Indian fans, apparently referring to Pakistan's baseless claims of downing six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor. Team India waited for its moment, and that came when Bumrah's searing delivery uprooted Rauf's off-stump last night. What followed was the Indian pacer replying to Rauf in his style.

Following India's victory in the nail-biter, high drama unfolded at the presentation ceremony as Team India refused to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief and Pakistani minister Mohsin Naqvi. Eventually, Naqvi walked off the stage and the Indian team celebrated without the trophy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate the Men in Blue. "OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit described the win as a "phenomenal victory". "The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again. Bharat is destined to win no matter which field," he said.