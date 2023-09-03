'Kind Of Threats He's Issuing...': Hindu Group Slams DMK Leader's 'Sanatana' Remark

MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin has been criticised over his "Sanatana Dharma" comment

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has criticised Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his comments on Sanatana Dharma.

The VHP in a strongly worded statement today said some politicians "daydreaming" about destroying Sanatana Dharma, which "the Mughals, missionaries and the British could not destroy."

"I am surprised by both the language and the spirit of the statement of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's (MK Stalin's) son and state Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The kind of threats he is issuing, he did not even consider his own strength. The consequences of such threats can also be serious," VHP central working committee chief and Senior Advocate Alok Kumar said in the statement.

"Remember, one who talks about destroying Sanatana Dharma will himself get destroyed," the global Hindu organisation said.

The VHP said Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution gives every person the right to practice his or her religion.

"It is the duty of the government to protect it. Not just protest, abolishing Sanatana Dharma means that the government there has deviated from the path of law by not following its constitutional responsibilities. In such a situation, the centre will have to think about what options it has," the VHP said.

"... Dravidian culture is also one of the spiritual streams born in India with a unique and beautiful image... The Chief Minister's son should find sources of mutual consent and unity instead of disintegration and destruction," the VHP said.

The VHP's statement came hours after Home Minister Amit Shah said the remark by Udhayanidhi Stalin shows the newly formed Opposition bloc INDIA "hates Hinduism" and is "an attack on our heritage".

BJP leaders termed the comment a call for genocide and slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin and questioned if all members of INDIA agree with the DMK leader's remarks.

Responding to the criticism, Mr Stalin said Sanatana Dharma "is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion".

"I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatana Dharma. Uprooting Sanatana Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed and marginalised, who suffer due to Sanatana Dharma," he said.