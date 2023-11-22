Kerala Doctors' Innovative Procedure Saves Patient With Brain Disease

According to doctor , the patient has recovered and is fit to be discharged.

A 67-year-old patient from Tamil Nadu, suffering from brain aneurysm, has been miraculously saved by a team of doctors at Kerala' KIMSHEALTH hospital in Trivandrum, by performing a complicated procedure. For the first time ever in India, brain aneurysm has been treated with Intrasaccular flow diversion' treatment, using the 'Trenza' device.

Brain aneurysms are balloon-like bulges in blood vessels in the brain. The condition can sometimes lead to brain hemorrhage.

The patient was experiencing persistent headache for the past one year. After MRI and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), it was revealed that he had a middle cerebral artery (MCA) bifurcation aneurysm on the left side. The doctors decided to perform the 'flow diversion' technique after considering the patient's condition and the location of the aneurysm.

According to KIMSHEALTH, during the procedure, a puncture was made in the groin area, and the Trenza device was deployed into the aneurysm through a microcatheter. Trenza functions like a flow disruptor and the blood flow gets diverted and stasis.

According to Dr Santhosh Joseph, who led the procedure, the patient has recovered and is fit to be discharged.

"Intrasaccular flow diversion using Trenza is safer, as it is more precise and easier to handle," said Dr. Santhosh Joseph. He also said it is easy to deploy Trenza in treating large and complex aneurysms in certain critical areas of the brain and is also recommended for cerebral artery bifurcation.

Along with Dr Santosh Joseph, Dr Manish Kumar Yadav, Dr Dinesh Babu and Dr Jayanth R Sheshan were part of this procedure.