Rap Legend Dr Dre Says He Suffered 3 Strokes Following Brain Aneurysm

The experience made Dr Dre appreciate being alive, he said.

Famous hip-hop artist and producer Dr Dre said he endured three strokes while he was hospitalised for a brain aneurysm in January 2021. In an interview on SiriusXM's 'This Life of Mine with James Corden', the 59-year-old, whose real name is Andre Young, spoke about how his condition worsened dramatically after he was hospitalised for pain behind his right ear. "Next thing you know, I'm blacking out. I'm in and out of consciousness, and I ended up in the ICU," Dre said, adding that he was in the hospital for two weeks.

"I'm hearing the doctors coming in and saying, 'You don't know how lucky you are,'" the hip-hop artist said. "Nobody could give me an answer," he said when asked what doctors told him might have prevented the aneurysm.

During the interview, Dre, who has produced some of the biggest names in hip-hop including Snoop Dogg and Eminem, claimed he suffered three strokes during the two weeks in hospital. Doctors told the artist he had high blood pressure, which he said came as a surprise because he maintained a healthy lifestyle.

"I'm lifting weights, I'm running, I'm doing everything I can to keep myself healthy. I said, 'Would that have prevented it if I had worked out a little bit harder or ate different or something like that?' It's like, no. That's hereditary," he said, as per NBC News.

Dr Dre said the experience "definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that's for sure". "It's crazy, so now knowing that I had no control over that. It's just something that could happen out of the blue," he added.

According to NBC News, in January 2021, Dre was hospitalised for a brain aneurysm. Back then, he said in a social media post that he was "doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team". "I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" he wrote.

The 59-year-old rapper is considered among hip hop's most influential figures, having risen to commercial fame with the ground-breaking gangsta rap pioneers N.W.A. before crafting the quintessentially West Coast G-Funk sound. The artist became a self-proclaimed billionaire after co-founding Beats Electronics, an audio products company purchased by Apple in 2014.