Kidnappers Disguised As Students In Lodge As They Kept Bihar Teen Captive Sunny Kumar, a Class 9 student was abducted in Saran district two days ago and the abductors had demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh for his release.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The abductors were living in the lodge disguised as students, Patna police said. (Representational) Patna: An abducted boy was rescued and five of his abductors were arrested on Thursday morning Patna the police said.



Sunny Kumar, a Class 9 student was abducted in Saran district two days ago and the abductors had demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh for his release from his father, a contractor, and threatened to kill the boy if the amount was not paid soon.



Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said a joint police team of Patna and Saran rescued Sunny. "Police raided a lodge in Bahadurpur locality, rescued the boy, arrested five abductors and seized arms," said Maharaj.



According to the police officials, the abductors had kept Sunny in a room of a lodge. Sunny was kidnapped when he was returning home after school. The abductors were living in the lodge disguised as students.



Earlier this week a minor girl, a Class 3 student of a private school, was abducted in broad daylight by criminals in Purnea district. The abducted girl was the daughter of a businessman. However, the police rescued the girl within six hours and arrested the abductors.



Over a dozen cases of abduction have been reported in the state in 2018.



In January, a 16-year-old boy, son of a property dealer, was kidnapped for ransom and was later found murdered.





An abducted boy was rescued and five of his abductors were arrested on Thursday morning Patna the police said.Sunny Kumar, a Class 9 student was abducted in Saran district two days ago and the abductors had demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh for his release from his father, a contractor, and threatened to kill the boy if the amount was not paid soon.Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said a joint police team of Patna and Saran rescued Sunny. "Police raided a lodge in Bahadurpur locality, rescued the boy, arrested five abductors and seized arms," said Maharaj.According to the police officials, the abductors had kept Sunny in a room of a lodge. Sunny was kidnapped when he was returning home after school. The abductors were living in the lodge disguised as students.Earlier this week a minor girl, a Class 3 student of a private school, was abducted in broad daylight by criminals in Purnea district. The abducted girl was the daughter of a businessman. However, the police rescued the girl within six hours and arrested the abductors. Over a dozen cases of abduction have been reported in the state in 2018.In January, a 16-year-old boy, son of a property dealer, was kidnapped for ransom and was later found murdered. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter