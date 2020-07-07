Kickbacks Demanded In Imphal Stadium Construction, CBI Files Case

CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry in 2019, and later registered a case. (Representational)

A case has been registered against former chief of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd, Moyukh Bhaduri, CH Srinivas, then a contractual employee in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and five others for alleged corruption in the tender for the construction of the National Sports University in Manipur in 2015.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which registered the case, has also carried out searches at premises of the accused in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Vishakhapatnam.

The agency had registered a preliminary inquiry in 2019, and later registered a case.

In 2015, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had appointed the Public Sector Unit Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd as project management consultant.

The HSCL, in turn, had called a bid for pre-investment work for site development of National Sports University, Imphal, Manipur. Subsequently, four bids, including one from M/s Zilion Infra Projects Private Limited, were received.

During the tendering process, Mr Bhaduri had entered a criminal conspiracy with Anand Saxena, the managing Director of Zilion Infra through CH Srinivas demanding an "illegal gratification of 1 crore" and another 5.5 per cent of the total project cost from M/s Vijay Nirman Co Pvt Ltd "to order the project in favour of the latter", the agency said in its FIR.

Of this, Rs 55 lakh was transferred by executives of the Vijay Nirman Company to the account of Zilion Infra Projects.

"CH Srinivas had demanded 10 lacs from the above accused as his share and he was given 6 lacs," the First Information Report of the agency read.