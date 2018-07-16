Khunti Gangrape Prime Accused Arrested In Jharkhand Village

Earlier, police had arrested three persons, including a father of a missionary school (File)

The prime accused in the alleged gang rape of five women in Jharkhand's Khunti district has been arrested from a village in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.



Baji Samad, a resident of Ludubeda village in Seraikela-Kharswan district, was arrested on Saturday, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Singhbhum district, Kranthi Kumar Gadidesi, said.



Based on information that Baji Samad was seen near Banasai village, a joint team was formed under Manish Raman, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), West Singhbhum, on Saturday, Kranthi Kumar said.



The team comprised CRPF personnel and policemen from West Singhbhum and Khunti, he said.



They conducted a raid and arrested Baji Samad, he said adding, the accused has confessed to his involvement in the incident during interrogation.



Baji Samad confessed saying he and his accomplices had committed the crime at the instigation of self-styled leaders of Pathalgarhi (a tribal custom), the SP said.



