3 Members Of Family Killed In Jharkhand, Cops Suspect Political Rivalry

A village head, his son, and daughter-in-law have allegedly been killed over political rivalry in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at Kodelebe village under the Arki police station area, the police said.

Khunti Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Kumar said that a police team went to the village on Friday. Since the village falls in a Maoist-hit area, the police team was sent with additional security measures, he said.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of political rivalry. It seems villagers are also involved in the crime, as male members of the area have left the village after the incident," the SP said.

The victims were identified as village head Mura Munda, his son Singa Munda and daughter-in-law Sidima Devi, Mr Kumar said.

"Mura's wife and his daughters are there in the village but they are very scared. An FIR will be registered soon against unknown persons," the SP added.

