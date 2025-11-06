Khesari Lal Yadav Gets Mira Bhayander Civic Body Notice Over Illegal Construction

The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav, who is contesting the Bihar assembly polls as an RJD candidate, for alleged illegal construction at his house in Mira Road in the district, an official said on Thursday.

The notice pertains to "unauthorized installation of iron angles and a tin sheet shed", he added.

"The notice asks the owner of the premises to get these illegal additions removed, failing which the encroachment department will initiate action as per municipal laws. If the illegal structure is not voluntarily removed, the civic body will undertake demolition at the owner's cost," the MBMC official said.

Residents of the area said he house has been locked for several weeks now, with some claiming his family has gone to Bihar to support Khesari Lal Yadav in his election campaign.

Khesari Lal Yadav is contesting on a Rashtriya Janata Dal ticket from Chapra assembly seat, which has been won by BJP's CN Gupta since 2015.

Khesari Lal Yadav could not be contacted for comments.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)