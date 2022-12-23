Congress Has New Plan From Next Month, Party Chief M Kharge Holds Key Meet

Mallikarjun Kharge chairing a meeting of Congress leadership from the states in Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday chaired a meeting of top leaders on ways to strengthen the organisation and to take forward the party's soon-to-be launched outreach initiative.

Mr Kharge held deliberations with party general secretaries, in-charges of various states, PCC presidents and CLP leaders on ways to take forward the two-month long 'Haath se haath jodo abhiyan' (Drive To Join Hands) that would start from January 26.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, Leader of the House in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, other general secretaries Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, Kumari Selja, Tariq Anwar, Avinash Pandey, party treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal, Jitendra Singh and all PCC presidents and CLP leaders were present at the meeting.

The Congress has decided to launch to reach out to every household across the country.

The leaders also deliberated on the modalities of the party's initiative during which the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be taken to the people's doorstep.

The campaign will be launched soon after the yatra ends in Jammu and Kashmir by January end.

The yatra is set to enter the national capital on Saturday.

The campaign is part of the Congress efforts to continue its mass outreach plan which has gained momentum after the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

As part of the campaign, padyatras will be taken out and a letter from Rahul Gandhi, that talks about the core message of the yatra, will be distributed among the people along with a 'charge sheet' against the Narendra Modi government.

The decision to undertake the campaign was taken at the first meeting of the Congress steering committee constituted by Mr Kharge.

The party has also decided to take out state-level marches by women workers across the country which will be led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)