"Don't Want EVMs, We Want Ballot Paper": Mallikarjun Kharge Days After Maharashtra Loss

The demand comes on the same day the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking to go back to ballot paper voting in elections in the country.

Smarting from the crushing loss in Maharashtra, months after the Haryana debacle, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge today protested against the use of voting machines or EVMs and suggested a return to ballot paper. 

"We don't want EVMs, we want ballot paper," the 82-year-old Congress chief was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

Mr Kharge also called for a campaign on the scale of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra for return to the ballot paper.

