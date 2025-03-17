Vice President Resumes Duties After Illness, M Kharge Pays Courtesy Visit

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar returned to his official duties on Monday after a brief hospitalisation for a heart-related ailment. He was welcomed back to the Rajya Sabha by members who wished him good health.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, called on VP Dhankhar and extended his best wishes. "Today I paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Honourable Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji @VPIndia to enquire about his well-being and wish him good health and long life," Mr Kharge posted on X after the meeting.

The Office of the Vice President also acknowledged the visit, posting on X: "Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, Hon'ble Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) called on Hon'ble Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House today."

Several other leaders also met VP Dhankhar and conveyed their good wishes. Notable among them were Karnataka MP Shobha Karandlaje, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and BJP President JP Nadda.

VP Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on the morning of March 9 after complaining of chest pain. He was treated in the Critical Care Unit under the supervision of Dr Rajiv Narang, head of the Cardiology Department, and was discharged on March 12.

Upon his return to the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House JP Nadda extended Holi greetings on behalf of all members and wished VP Dhankhar a speedy recovery. "You have returned to the House after your illness. We wish you good health and appreciate your dedication to your duties," JP Nadda said.

Kharge also wished the Vice President a happy Holi and expressed his admiration for VP Dhankhar's prompt return. "I thought you would take rest for a few more days, but your enthusiasm to resume duties is commendable," he remarked.

Expressing gratitude, VP Dhankhar acknowledged the outpouring of support during his illness. "When I was hospitalised, Sonia Gandhi contacted my wife to check on my health. Several Chief Ministers, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, also conveyed their good wishes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited me, and many others wanted to, but hospital restrictions prevented it," he said.

