Khaps Of Haryana Support Farmers' Protest, Will Come To Delhi

More farmers are expected at the Delhi border after Gurpurab, farmers' organisations said.

The khaps -- community organisations -- of Haryana have unanimously decided to support the farmers' protest. The decision was taken at a meeting of the chiefs of 30 khaps in Rohtak and the representatives of different khaps, under the banner of "sarv khap", said they would gather tomorrow and proceed towards Delhi to join the protesters. Delhi's Palam Khap had also taken part in the meeting.

Khap leaders said their members will take care of accommodation, food, medicines and water. They would also ensure protection of the women protesters who have come from Punjab. The schedule of khap leaders reaching the protest site is yet to be decided.

The Independent MLA from Dadri, Sombir Sangwan, who supports the BJP-JJP government to support the farmers' agitation.

"We request the Centre to reconsider the farm Laws. Everyone has the right to express themselves," Mr Sangwan, who is also a Khap Pradhan from Haryana, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Sangwan has quit his post as the chairman of the Livestock Development Board. But since the protests have been politically neutral, the MLA might face protest by farmers.

The khap leaders have called upon the Central government to immediately hold talks with farmers them and resolve the issue.

"During winter, thousands of farmers are on roads. The government must immediately talk to them and resolve the issue," Mr Sangwan said.

Late on Monday evening, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar called the farmers for a meeting at 3 pm on Tuesday, citing the sinking mercury and the coronavirus.

"On November 13, we had decided that we will meet on December 3, but farmers are in a mood to protest," Union minister Narendra Tomar said. "It is cold and there is coronavirus. Hence we invite the kisan union heads to Vigyan Bhawan on December 1 at 3 pm. We request you to leave the protest and find a solution through discussion," he added.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on December 3, but Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said if the farmers wanted an early meeting, they would have to shift their protest to a designated site at Delhi's Burari.

The farmers had refused, saying they have proof that it is "an open jail".

"The Delhi Police told the Uttarakhand Farmers' Association chief that they'll take them to Jantar Mantar, but instead locked them at Burari Park," Surjeet Phul, Bharatiya Kisan Union president, had said. The farmers had also said the government should not put pre-conditions and should have come "with an open heart".

More farmers from Punjab are expected to reach Delhi borders by Tuesday. The farmers' organisations said they had waited for Gurpurab to be over before setting out for Delhi. Thousands of farmers have gathered at the Delhi borders at Singhu and Tikri.