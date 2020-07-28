Key Stabbed Into Man's Forehead For Not Wearing Helmet

The Uttarkhand man was stopped for not wearing helment.

Three personnel of Uttarakhand Police's City Patrol Unit have been suspended after they allegedly stabbed a key into the forehead of a young man after he violated traffic rules on Monday evening.

The young man who was riding a bike with a friend was stopped by the three officials in Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district for not wearing helmet. The three personnel were on duty checking vehicles.

They allegedly took the key from his bike and stabbed it into his forehead after an argument broke out between him and them when he was stopped.

Photographs showed the man standing with the key stabbed into his forehead which was bleeding. He has been admitted to a hospital.

The incident took place at around 8 PM when the man was riding the bike with his friend to fill petrol.

After reports of the incident emerged, the three officials were suspended on the orders of senior Uttarakhand police officer Ashok Kumar.

A probe has been launched.

The incident also lead to protests by some locals in the area. One policeman was injured.

The protests ended after MLA Rajkumar Thukral intervened and pacified the residents.

