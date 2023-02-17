Kerala's Ruling Party Rejects Congress Demand For CBI Probe In 2018 Murder

MV Govindan said Congress' demand for CBI probe in the case was part of their political stand(FILE)

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday rejected the opposition's demand for a CBI probe in the sensational murder of a Youth Congress activist in the wake of fresh revelations by the prime accused.

The party does not agree that the investigation by the central agency is the final word on everything, it said.

Youth Congress activist SP Shuhaib was killed by a gang at Mattannur in Kannur district on February 12, 2018.

Party state secretary MV Govindan said the Congress' demand for CBI investigation in the five-year-old case was part of their political stand and the Marxist party has no concern regarding it.

He also declined to comment on the recent controversial social media post by Akash Thillankeri, a prime accused in the incident, accusing the local leadership of the ruling party in Kannur of giving him directives to commit crimes.

The CPI(M) leader said the Congress has always made the incident a political tool and let them continue to do it.

"These days, it is more evident for us that CBI is a caged parrot. The party does not agree that the CBI investigation is the final word on everything," Mr Govindan added.

When asked about Mr Thillankeri's FB post, he said he was not going to respond on such matters and there was no need for him to speak about those working as part of the criminal network.

Mr Govindan also said police would take necessary action against Mr Thillankeri.

Certain remarks made by Mr Thillankeri, as a response to an FB post by a local leader of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), has recently triggered a political row in the state.

In the social media post, the accused had claimed that party leaders in Edayannur had directed him and his gang to carry out the crimes.

He said if they opened their mouths, many of them (CPI-M leaders) would not be able to walk out in the open.

The statements were widely implied as revelations in connection with the killing of Shuhaib and the Congress party on Thursday demanded a CBI probe triggering a political storm in the southern state.

