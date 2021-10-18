Kerala Rains: Dalai Lama Offers Financial Aid For Flood Relief Efforts

In a letter to the Kerala Chief Minister, the Dalai Lama offered a donation for rescue efforts. (File)

The Dalai Lama today expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala and offered financial assistance for the state's relief and rescue efforts.

In a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Tibetan spiritual leader said, "I offer my condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones and to all affected by the devastation."

"I understand that the state government and concerned authorities are making every effort to provide help to those in need and that relief efforts are well underway. As a token of my sympathy, I would like to make a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards the rescue and relief efforts," he wrote.

The death count in incidents related to heavy rains rose to 23 as of today morning. The casualties occurred on Saturday due to landslides and flash floods in the hilly areas of the Kottayam and Idukki districts following the heavy rains.