6 Killed In Kerala Rain, Armed Forces On Guard, Rescue Efforts On

Rain intensity in most parts of Kerala has reduced as of morning, however, there was continuous rain through the night. No new instances of flooding yet.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting to intensify the rescue efforts and said that all means will be used to evacuate people stranded in areas flooded due to heavy rain in the state, including Kottayam.

The Chief Minister has directed that camps have to be started by following Covid protocol. Masks, sanitisers, drinking water, medicines should be made available in camps, he said. Caution should be taken for people who have co-morbidities and those who have not taken vaccination, he added.

State colleges that were to open from October 18 will now only begin from October 20.

Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Wayanad, tweeted, "My thoughts are with the people of Kerala. Please stay safe and follow all safety precautions."

Kerala Health Minister Veena George also held a review meeting at Pathanamthitta collectorate to assess water logging in the low lying areas in the district that is witnessing a flood-like situation similar to nearby Kottayam district.

Due to the heavy rain in the district, the water levels continue to rise in the catchment areas of dams. The shutters of the Maniyar dam have been opened due to an increase in the water levels in the reservoir.

Landslides have been reported in Kottayam and Idukki districts. Twelve people are reported missing in Kottayam. The bad weather condition at Kottayam is delaying the rescue operation by the defence personnel.

On the state government's request, the Army, Navy and Air Force have stepped in to help the civil administration handle the situation. The National Disaster Response Force has decided to deploy 11 teams.