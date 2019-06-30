Police Begin Probe After German Tourist Goes Missing In Kerala

Liza arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport on March 7 and she was to go near Kollam (Representational)

Kerala Police have begun an investigation to trace a German woman tourist, who had come to the state in March, after a complaint from her family that they had not heard from her, a police official said.

Pradeep, a Sub Inspector of Police at the Valiyathura police station, under which the Thiruvananthapuram airport comes, said that police have registered a case and begun their probe.

According to the police, the German Consulate had informed the state police chief of the missing woman, named Liza, 31, after her mother in Germany approached them saying there is no word from her.

Liza arrived at the airport here on March 7 and according to her disclosure in the arrival form, she was to head to the ashram of 'hugging saint' Amrithananda Mayi near Kollam, about 80 km from Thiruvananthapuram.

But the police probe revealed that she has not reached there and she was last seen leaving the airport on a two-wheeler.

The police had got information that her friend Mohammed Ali, a British passport holder, was with her, but also found that he had departed from the Cochin airport on March 15.

