Kerala Man, 54, Gets Head Stuck In Lift, Dies

The man died when his head got stuck in a lift. (Representational)

A 54-year old man died when his head got stuck in a lift in a sanitary shop in Ambalamukku, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Firefighters and police were called to the shop located at Ambalamukku soon after the freak accident but the man could not be saved, they said.

The man has been identified as Satheesh from Nemom in the district.

He had been working in the shop for the last 25 years, police said.

His body has been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, they added.

